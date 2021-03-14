We are deeply concerned by and strongly condemn the opening of Kosovo’s Embassy in Jerusalem.

This decision taken by the leaders of a nation who have endured great sufferings to gain their independence is extremely unfortunate, as it disregards the plight of the Palestinian people, who have been under occupation for decades and subjected to serious human rights violations.

By acting so, Kosovar leaders have violated the established parameters of the peace process, including the relevant United Nations resolutions on the status of Jerusalem, and damaged the vision of a two-state solution as well as the prospects for peace in the region.

We call upon the leaders of Kosovo to heed common sense and rescind this irresponsible and illegal step.