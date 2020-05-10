The illegitimate militia forces led by warlord Haftar in Libya have recently increased their indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly in Tripoli. Just on 9 May 2020, the elements affiliated with Haftar launched more than 100 missiles along with heavy artillery fire on civilian neighborhoods in the city centre of Tripoli.

These attacks targeting diplomatic missions including our Embassy in Tripoli, Mitiga International Airport, civilian aircrafts prepared for departure and other civilian infrastructure, which resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, constitute war crimes. In this context, we reemphasize that we will consider Haftar’s elements as legitimate targets in case they target our diplomatic missions and interests in Libya.

It is unacceptable for the United Nations to still remain inactive in the face of this atrocity. The international community bears a collective responsibility to stop putschist Haftar, who massacres his own people irrespective of child, woman or the elderly in this holy month of Ramadan and pandemic period.

It should not be forgotten that those countries providing military, financial and political support to Haftar share responsibility for the atrocity suffered by the Libyan people, and the chaos and instability the country is drifted into.

Turkey will continue to support the legitimate government and institutions of Libya for the protection of the friendly and brotherly Libyan people.