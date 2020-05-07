The announcement by Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, regarding the expansion of the illegal settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank through the construction of thousands of additional housing units, constitutes the latest example of Israel’s unlawful and reckless stance.

Israel continues to violate the rights of the people of Palestine and deepen its policy of occupation and oppression without interruption for internal political purposes even in this sensitive period, during which the whole world is in need of peace and stability while coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Immediate cessation of Israel’s illegal practices aimed at destroying the two-state solution through expansion of illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is essential for the establishment of peace, stability and security in the region.

We once again strongly reject this decision of Israel, which disregards the international law, particularly the United Nations resolutions, and reiterate that we will always stand by the brotherly people of Palestine and their just cause.