We are concerned with the opening of a diplomatic office by the Czech Republic in Jerusalem, whose international status is guaranteed by the UN resolutions.
This step is of a nature that will serve the attempts to undermine the status of Jerusalem, which is one of the main parameters of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
We call upon all members of the international community to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, along with the international parameters for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.