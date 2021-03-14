We are concerned with the opening of a diplomatic office by the Czech Republic in Jerusalem, whose international status is guaranteed by the UN resolutions.

This step is of a nature that will serve the attempts to undermine the status of Jerusalem, which is one of the main parameters of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

We call upon all members of the international community to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, along with the international parameters for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.