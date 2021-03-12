We categorically reject the unfounded allegations in the resolution adopted by the European Parliament General Assembly on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Syrian conflict against Turkey, which has embraced millions of Syrians and shouldered heavy responsibilities due to the conflict.

This resolution also reveals biased and dishonest approach of the European Parliament against Turkey.

Turkey has conducted operations in the north of Syria against terrorist organizations, which have threatened the Turkish and Syrian people along the border line, on the basis of the right of self-defense in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter. All the necessary measures were taken with utmost attention to prevent any harm to the civilians during and after the operations. The local population was freed from DAESH and PKK/YPG’s oppression. Thanks to the stabilization efforts of the local authorities led by the Syrian Interim Government, stability and peace were ensured and more than 420 thousand Syrians returned to these areas in a safe and voluntary manner.

European Parliament should instead criticize PKK/YPG’s recently increasing terrorists attacks targeting peace and stability in the region. It is also noteworthy that the PKK/YPG's efforts to change the demography of the region and release of DAESH members were not mentioned in the resolution.

Turkey will continue its efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while resolutely fighting against terrorism in its all forms and manifestations.

We call upon the European Parliament to recognize the importance of the contributions in Syria by Turkey, which protects the borders of NATO and Europe and to constructively contribute to the political settlement of the conflict instead of making statements that are irrelevant and far from reality.