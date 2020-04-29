Haftar, the leader of the illegitimate armed forces in eastern Libya, has declared that he does not recognize the Libyan Political Agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2259 and takes control of the Libyan state as the commander of the so-called “Libyan National Army”.

With this announcement, Haftar has once again demonstrated that he does not seek a political solution to the crisis in Libya, does not support international efforts in this regard, including the Berlin Conference Conclusions, and aims to create a military dictatorship in the country.

This person has caused further deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Libya with the indiscriminate attacks by his forces for more than a year, has prevented the procurement of the medical supplies needed by the Libyan people even under pandemic conditions with his continued oil blockade and did not hesitate to use water supply cuts as means of pressure

The international community should respond, without further delay, to this person, who undoubtedly exposed his intention to establish a junta regime in Libya. On the other hand, it should not be forgotten that those who support him, including some countries acting as the apostles of democracy, will share responsibility for his actions in the eyes of Libyans.

Turkey, with a sense of responsibility due to its deep-rooted historical bonds with the region, will definitely continue to stand by the brotherly Libyan people in defending the Government of National Accord and all other legitimate institutions of Libya established with the Libyan Political Agreement and to support the efforts for a political solution.