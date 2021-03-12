H.E. Mr. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will be paying a virtual visit to Estonia today (March 12th). Turkey-Estonia political consultations will be held during this visit under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister Kaymakcı and Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov and Undersecretary Märt Volmer of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Kaymakcı will have an e-meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) chaired by Mr. Marko Mihkelson.

At the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations, together with the current regional and international developments starting with our solidarity within NATO and Turkey’s EU membership process will be on the agenda.

During his virtual visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also be meeting with the Turkish students in Estonia.