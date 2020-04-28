We are concerned by the recent developments in Yemen.

In this time of coronavirus pandemic, the need to deal with the extremely grave humanitarian crisis in the country is more pressing than ever. We call on all parties to comply with the ceasefire and to make efforts in a unified and cooperative manner in order to relieve the suffering of the Yemeni people and to refrain from all acts that would deepen the humanitarian and political crisis and undermine the political unity and territorial integrity of the country.

Turkey will continue supporting the UN-led peace efforts aimed at the resolution of the crisis in Yemen through inclusive dialogue and providing humanitarian assistance to this country.