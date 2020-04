This year’s Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has regularly been held since 2016, will take place on 28 April 2020 via video teleconference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavusoğlu will participate in the meeting where issues high on NATO’s agenda and recent regional developments will be discussed, along with the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.