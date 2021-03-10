We welcome that the Government of National Unity, which was submitted to the Libyan House of Representatives by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbaiba, has received a vote of confidence on 10 March 2021. We congratulate and wish success to Prime Minister Dbaiba and the new Government.

We hope that the Government of National Unity will take swift and concrete steps particularly in order to provide public services for the prosperity of friendly and brotherly Libyan people, and also to proceed with the election process, reunify the institutions and ensure a comprehensive national reconciliation. During this period, extending the authority of the new Government upon all the regions of Libya will have a critical importance.

During this important period preceding the elections, we invite all segments of Libya as well as the international community to support the Government of National Unity in building a democratic, stable and prosperous Libya.

Turkey will continue to strongly stand by the Libyan people and extend its full support on answering their expectations on well-being and peace.