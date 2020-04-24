US President Trump's statement dated 24 April 2020 with regard to the events of 1915 is based on a subjective narrative which Armenians try to turn into a dogma.

This statement, made with domestic political considerations has no validity for us. We reject the claims put forward in this statement.

We observe that the suffering of more than 500 thousand Muslims who were massacred by Armenian rebels in the same period was insistently ignored in this statement. This understanding which is deprived of justice and equity needs to be changed from now on.

Our proposal to establish a Joint Historical Commission on the events of 1915 is still on the table. We believe that the truth will be unveiled if this Commission is established.

Those who try to take this proposal off the agenda are radical Armenians who want to make their responsibilities forgotten on the events of 1915. The US Administration should realize this fact and act accordingly.

On this occasion, we commemorate with respect Muslim, Christian and Jewish civilians of the Ottoman communities who lost their lives during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.