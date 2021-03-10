It has been observed that one of the commemorative stamps, planned to be issued by the KRG, on the occasion of the visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, contains a map that includes some provinces of our country.

Certain presumptuous authorities in KRG dared to abuse the mentioned visit, to express their unrealistic aspirations against the territorial integrity of Iraq’s neighboring countries.

KRG authorities are in the best position to remember the disappointing outcomes of such deceitful aims.

We expect an urgent and clear statement from the KRG authorities that immediately rectifies this grave mistake.