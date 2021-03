We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 20 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured in the explosions in an arsenal at a military base in the city of Bata, in Equatorial Guinea, on 7 March 2021.

On this sad occasion, we extend our sincere condolences to the friendly people and the Government of Equatorial Guinea as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.