An International Coordination Group which Turkey is also a member was established in order to enhance international solidarity in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.



In the last meeting of the International Coordination Group attended by Ministers, a Senior Officials Group (SOG) was established as suggested by H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.



The first SOG meeting was held on 2 April through tele-conferencing.



Besides Turkey, the meeting was attended by Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Republic of Korea and the UK.



At the meeting, we provided information and experience on the Coordination and Support Center which was established upon the instruction of Minister Çavuşoğlu.



The SOG decided to coordinate their efforts in the following areas: repatriation of nationals, provision of medical equipment, functioning of economies and societies and providing support to vulnerable groups and countries.



During the following International Coordination Group Ministerial Meeting which will be held next week, issues related to international cooperation will continue to be addressed.