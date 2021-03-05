We are saddened to receive the news that a terrorist attack with a bomb-laden vehicle targeting a restaurant near Mogadishu port this evening (5 March) resulted in the loss of more than 20 people including Somalian security forces and injured more than 30.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

We emphasize once again that we will continue to stand by the brotherly people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.