H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay visits to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic between 5 and 10 March 2021, upon the invitations by his counterparts H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and H.E. Mr. Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the visits, Minister Çavuşoğlu is planned to meet with H. E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, H. E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and H. E. Mr. Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic as well as H.E. Mr. Ulukbek Maripov, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and H. E. Mr. Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The second meeting of the Turkish-Uzbek Joint Strategic Planning Group and the fifth meeting of the Turkish-Kyrgyz Joint Strategic Planning Group will also be held during the visits. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the official opening of the Turkish Consulate in Samarkand.

In addition to the steps for further deepening the cooperation between our countries, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings.