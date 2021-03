UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy and Head of UN Support Mission in Libya, Mr. Ján Kubiš will visit Turkey on March 2-3, 2021.

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will receive Mr. Kubiš to discuss the recent developments on the UN-facilitated intra-Libyan political process and the formation of the new interim government.