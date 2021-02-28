We observe with deep concern that the stability in Myanmar is deteriorating after the coup d'etat on 1 February 2021.

In this context, we strongly condemn the disproportionate use of force by the security forces against peaceful protesters causing the loss of many civilian lives today (28 February).

We call for the necessary steps to be taken for the restoration of democracy without delay for the maintenance of peace and stability in the country and the immediate cessation of violence against the peaceful protesters.