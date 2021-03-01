March 1, 2021 corresponds to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. To mark this august occassion, our Minister, H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be joined by H.E Amir Ramin, the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in planting saplings which symbolize the friendship between our countries in the garden of our Ministry. Afterwards, our Minister will address via video conference, the celebratory reception to be held in Kabul under the auspices of Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, H.E Hanif Atmar.

Our diplomatic relations were established by the signing of the Turkey-Afghanistan Alliance Agreement on March 1, 1921. Turkish Embassy in Kabul was the first diplomatic representation to be inaugurated in Afghanistan after it gained independence in 1919, and Afghanistan became the second country which recognized Turkish Grand National Assembly.

As we celebrate the centennial of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we wish to further develop our cooperation in every aspect in this special year; hope that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan come to an end and lasting peace and calm will prevail in the country.