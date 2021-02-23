Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Hungary on 25 February 2021, upon the invitation by H.E. Mr. Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

Minister Çavuşoğlu and his Hungarian counterpart H.E. Mr. Szijjarto will discuss all aspects of Turkish-Hungarian relations and exchange views on current global and regional issues at their meeting. The visit will also constitute a preparation for the Fifth Meeting of Turkey-Hungary High Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held this year in Ankara under the presidency of President H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Viktor Orban.

During the visit, Minister Szijjarto will hand in the cultural artifacts of Turkish origin confiscated in 2015 in Hungary to Minister Çavuşoğlu.

During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by Hungarian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Viktor Orban.