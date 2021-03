We are deeply saddened to receive the news that the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Luca Attanasio, together with his bodyguard and a driver have lost their lives in an attack on an UN convoy on 22 February 2021, in Goma, in the eastern part of DRC.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We share the grief of friendly people and the Government of Italy. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives.