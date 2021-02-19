We commemorate our citizens and the other victims who lost their lives in the racist attack in the city of Hanau in Germany last year. We share the pain of the grieving families.

In order to show our solidarity with the victims of racism and xenophobia our Deputy Minister H.E. Yavuz Selim Kıran will attend the commemoration ceremony to be held in Hanau and on this occasion he will come together with the families of the victims and our citizens.

The treacherous attack in Hanau has shown that it is high time to deal with racism, xenophobia and Anti-İslam much more seriously and effectively, and to strengthen international cooperation on this issue.

We expect this attack to be illuminated in all its aspects and the investigation to be concluded swiftly and justly.

At the same time, it is of utmost importance to learn from this attack that there is no tolerance for racism and xenophobia which threaten social peace and serenity.

On this occasion, we remind once again that far-right and populist political discourses that foster racism, xenophobia and Anti-Islam in Europe should be avoided. We invite all European countries to protect the principles of peace and coexistence by not remaining silent in the face of this threat.

Turkey will continue to demonstrate the necessary cooperation in bilateral and international fields in the fight against all types of racism and xenophobia.