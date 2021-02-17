Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Azerbaijan on 18-19 February 2021. Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by President Ilham Aliyev and will meet with Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov in Baku.

On the occasion of the visit, 9th Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting will be held with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also conduct bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia.

Relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, current developments in regional issues and the steps for further enhancing our cooperation at the strategic partnership level will be discussed both at bilateral and trilateral formats during the talks.