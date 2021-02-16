We strongly condemn the rocket attacks that took place in Erbil, which also targeted civilian settlements.

We convey our wishes of condolences and quick recovery to the people of Erbil, as well as the KRG, the Government of Iraq and the members of the Global Coalition against DAESH, in which we also take part.

We believe that the Iraqi authorities will swiftly identify the culprits of these heinous attacks, and hold them accountable before justice.

These attacks have once again revealed that for the peace, stability and sovereignty of Iraq, it is essential not to allow the existence of any terrorist organization on Iraqi territories, and the Iraqi national institutions need to be reinforced in an inclusive manner.