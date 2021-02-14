Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia H.E. Mr. Demeke Mekonnen will pay a visit to our country on 15-16 February 2021.

During the talks, bilateral relations will be discussed, also exchange of views concerning regional and international issues will take place.

On the occasion of this visit, which marks the 125th anniversary of the first diplomatic contacts with Ethiopia, the official inauguration ceremony of Ethiopia's new Embassy building in Ankara will be held, with the participation of H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu.