We are saddened by the news that 14 soldiers lost their lives and a further 8 wounded in a terrorist attack against a military convoy in the town of Tin-Akoff of Burkina Faso on 11 November 2020.

We condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, friendly and brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.