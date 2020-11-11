The year 2021 has been declared by the World Health Organization as the “International Year of Health and Care Workers” as a result of international efforts led by Turkey.

This decision is the reflection of gratitude and appreciation expressed at international level towards the devoted healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the tireless efforts in responding to COVID-19 pandemic.

The process leading to the decision taken by the 73rd World Health Assembly of 9-14 November 2020 was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.