President Alassane Ouattara, as per the official results of the Presidential elections held in Côte d’Ivoire on 31 October and announced on 9 November 2020, has been reelected. We wish that the election results will be propitious for the friendly and brotherly people of Côte d’Ivoire.

We expect that Côte d’Ivoire will continue its progress in the course of economic development in peace and stability.

In this respect, we reiterate our belief that an inclusive approach, comprising all the people through dialogue, will be adopted in the period to come.