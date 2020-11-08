The general elections held on 8 November 2020 constitute an important milestone in Myanmar’s democracy and reform process.

Nevertheless, the disenfranchisement of the Rohingya Muslims and rejection of the candidacies of many Muslims indicate a serious deficiency in terms of the inclusiveness of the elections.

We wish that the new Government will take steps to rectify these shortcomings and ensure the strengthening of democratic institutions as well as democratic principles and practices including unimpeded representation.