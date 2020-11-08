The official results of the Presidential elections held in Guinea on October 18, 2020 were announced on 7th November by the Constitutional Court of Guinea.

We congratulate H.E. Mr. Alpha Condé, who won the Presidential elections, and wish that the election results will be propitious for the friendly and brotherly people of Guinea.

We believe that the political process in the upcoming period will be carried out on the basis of social consensus and with an inclusive approach that will meet the expectations of the people of Guinea.