Israel has once more demonstrated its aggressive and unlawful policy by demolishing more than 70 structures, including Palestinian residential, educational and health facilities in the Jordan Valley which it continues to occupy, and by taking the decision to evict and demolish 200 Palestinian work places at the center of East Jerusalem. The gravity of the situation is further increased by the fact that these activities are carried out in an environment of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel has demolished 689 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in 2020, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless.

Turkey will continue to reject such unlawful and inhumane practices aimed at deepening the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and destroying the vision of a two-state solution, as well as to stand by the Palestinian people and to defend the rightful Palestinian cause.