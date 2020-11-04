The preparatory meeting of the Sixth Round of Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held in Antalya on 5 November 2020 between Turkish and Qatari delegations headed by H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the current state of affairs in various fields between Turkey and Qatar will be reviewed and an exhange of views on regional and international developments will be held.