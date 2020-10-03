H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the 130th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be held by video conference on 4 November 2020.

At the Ministerial Session, which will convene online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in combating the pandemic on the basis of the Council of Europe's mandate, as well as the increasing importance of multilateralism and various other topics on the agenda of the meeting will be discussed and decisions will be adopted.

As a continuation of the Session of the Committee of Ministers, a ceremony will also be held to mark the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Turkey is among the first countries to sign the ECHR.