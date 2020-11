We are deeply saddened to receive the news that the former Prime Minister H.E. Mesut Yılmaz who had also served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey between 1987 and 1990, has passed away today.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon H.E. Yılmaz, and extend our sincere condolences to his grieving family, his beloved ones, and the community of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.