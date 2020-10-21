We strongly condemn the armed attack perpetrated against the Turkish Red Crescent personnel Ali Can Budak in Aden.

This heinous assault has targeted a representative of the Turkish Red Crescent working selflessly to relieve the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, who are facing one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time. We expect its perpetrators to be captured and brought to justice as soon as possible.

We wish a speedy recovery to Mr. Ali Can Budak on this deplorable incident and extend our best wishes to the whole Turkish Red Crescent family.