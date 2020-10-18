We welcome the realization of the Presidential elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the second round of which took place today (October 18), in a manner reflecting the exemplary democracy of the TRNC and the political maturity of the Turkish Cypriot people.

According to the unofficial election results, it was declared that Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has won the elections. We congratulate Mr. Tatar and wish him success in this supreme office he was elected. The results reflect the free and sovereign will of the Turkish Cypriot people. The strength of the Turkish Cypriot people stems from its ability to maintain, within the framework of democratic principles, its unity and social solidarity.

As was always the case, we will continue to work in close coordination with all institutions of the TRNC, to support the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriots, co-owners of the Island, as well as their legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean under all circumstances, and fulfill our legal and historical responsibilities with utmost sensitivity and determination.