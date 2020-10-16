We strongly condemn the rocket attack launched by Armenia from the occupied Qubadli district targeting Ordubadh district in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

We observe that Armenia becomes more aggressive each day as it faces defeat in the Azerbaijani territories under its occupation. The attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with which we share a common border, are a new and dangerous manifestation of Armenia’s attempts to broaden the conflict beyond the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia must abandon these reckless provocations.

Violating the humanitarian ceasefire, Armenia commits war crimes and aims to shift the conflict to another dimension. Armenia should calculate well the consequences of such aggressive actions.

Our solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan and our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters is always steadfast.