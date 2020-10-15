We strongly condemn the continuing attacks of Armenia on civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenia’s latest attack on Terter today, three civilians lost their lives and five others were wounded while they were attending a funeral ceremony.

Armenia continues to disregard the humanitarian ceasefire declared on 10 October for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead. Showing no traits of humanity, Armenia does not even let our Azerbaijani brothers lay their beloveds to rest.

With this latest attack, Armenia once again demonstrated to the whole world its total disrespect for humanitarian values and laws.

Turkey stands with brotherly Azerbaijan in full and eternal solidarity.