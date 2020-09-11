We express our concern for and strong condemnation of the decision of the Kingdom of Bahrain to follow the United Arab Emirates by establishing diplomatic relations with Israel in contravention of its commitments under the Arab Peace Initiative and within the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

This step would deal yet another blow to the efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and would further embolden Israel to continue its illegal acts and attempts to perpetuate the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Lasting peace and stability in the Middle East can only be achieved through just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law and UN resolutions. Irresponsible concessions made on the basis of narrowly-defined interests and upon pressure and coercion from external actors cannot erase or substitute this reality.