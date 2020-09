Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic Malta the Honorable Evarist Bartolo will pay a working visit to Turkey on 12 September 2020 to hold talks with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During the talks which will take place in Antalya, Turkey- Malta bilateral and Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international issues including recent developments regarding Libya and Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed.