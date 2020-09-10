We curse the disrespectful burning of our Holy Book Quran by a group of racist barbarians in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

We see it as a positive step that Sweden did not allow the demonstrations of those people who applied for permission. However, although members of the Danish racist party and their purposes are well known, we see with regret that their provocative actions could not be prevented and these sick-minded people continue to benefit from this.

Unfortunately, we see that disrespect for Islam under the guise of freedom of press, art and expression has become widespread and cannot be prevented in Scandinavian countries in recent years.

Unless racists such as Breivik and Tarrant are detected and stopped at an early stage, repetition of such actions will be inevitable.

We expect Sweden and all other countries tackling with racism and Islamophobia cases to take all measures in order to combat this sickness both within the framework of European institutions and at the national level.