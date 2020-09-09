H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal on 9-11 September 2020.

Within the framework of his visit to Mali, Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold talks with the members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) and representatives of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS/CEDAO) and African Union on the political transition process, bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

These first official visits of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at the level of Foreign Minister from Turkey to Guinea Bissau and Senegal, on 10-11 September 2020, will provide an opportunity to review all aspects of our bilateral relations with these countries, discuss new cooperation possibilities and exchange views on regional and international issues.