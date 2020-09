We are saddened to receive the news that a member of the National Guard lost his life and another was injured, as a result of an attack at a security checkpoint in Sousse, Tunisia, on September 6, 2020, which was claimed by DAESH terrorist organization.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon the security personnel who lost his life in this heinous attack, a swift recovery to the injured officer, and extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Tunisia.