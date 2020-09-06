It is understood from social media posts of President Hashim Thaçi, Prime Minister Hoti, and Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla of Kosovo that, in addition to mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel, a commitment has also been made by Kosovo to open an Embassy in Jerusalem.

It is disappointing that such a step, which would constitute a clear violation of international law, is even considered by the Kosovo authorities.

Turkey, one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo, has also provided great support for the efforts towards the international recognition of this country from the very outset. However, we do not find it right to build this process against international law and especially upon the suffering of the Palestinian people whose territories are under occupation.

It has been repeatedly emphasized by various UN resolutions that the Palestinian conflict can only be settled through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

We call upon the leadership of Kosovo to comply with these resolutions and refrain from acts that would harm the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and that would prevent Kosovo from being recognized by other states in the future.