We are deeply concerned by the decision of the Republic of Serbia to relocate its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The annexation of Jerusalem by Israel has been rejected by the international community and the United Nations (UN).

It has been repeatedly emphasized by various UN resolutions that the Palestinian conflict can only be settled through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Therefore, the relocation by any country of its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would constitute a clear violation of international law.

We call upon all countries to comply with the UN resolutions on this matter, to respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and to refrain from acts that would further hamper the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.