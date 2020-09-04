We welcome the intra-Palestinian reconciliation conference convened by President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine with the participation of Palestinian political parties and factions on 3rd September.

This reconciliation process is all the more important and urgent considering the recent intensified attempts aimed at breaking up the Palestinian cause and undermining the vision of a two-state solution.

Turkey will continue to encourage the efforts towards achieving unity and solidarity among the Palestinian parties and factions and to contribute to the efforts for finding a lasting and just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.