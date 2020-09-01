H.E. Ambassador Mr. Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister, accompanied by an interagency delegation, held consultations with his Russian counterparts on 31 August - 1 September 2020 in Moscow to discuss regional developments, in particular Libya and Syria.

During the consultations, Turkish Delegation emphasized the importance of Sirte and Jufra for a sustainable and lasting ceasefire in Libya. It has been emphasized that the modalities for demilitarizing these areas have to be determined, in this context, support to the work of the UN-led intra-Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission has been stated.

During the talks, it has been confirmed that it is important to initiate an inclusive political dialogue process among Libyans under the UN auspices, as well as to implement the Berlin Conference Conclusions, in order to reach a political solution.

Talks between Turkey and the Russian Federation will continue to contribute to finding a political solution in Libya.

On Syria, discussions were held on situation on the ground in Idlib and issues regarding the conduct of joint patrols. Two sides agreed, in this regard, to continue joint efforts in accordance with the Additional Protocol of 5 March 2020 to the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-Escalation Area.

In addition, conclusions of the third round of the Constitutional Committee held in Geneva were evaluated, importance of maintaining the momentum in the political process was underlined and furthering the work of the Astana Process was discussed.

Our reaction to the invitation of a group of elements belonging to the PKK/YPG-dominated, so-called “Syrian Democratic Council” to the Russian Federation and the high-level reception given by the Russian authorities was extended, emphasizing that such steps would not serve to protect the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria.