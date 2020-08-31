We are following with concern the raids on the houses of Crimean Tatar Turks and the detentions that took place in Crimea this morning.

This is the latest example of the systematic oppression and intimidation campaign against the Crimean Tatars following the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Turkey will continue to stand by its kinsmen, Crimean Tatars, who have been defending their rights and interests by peaceful means and trying to make their voices heard through democratic methods.