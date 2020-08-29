We strongly condemn the ugly provocations of the Islamophobic racist so-called politician and his supporters, who came to Malmö, Sweden from Denmark. These provocative actions are a heavy blow to the culture of co-existence and European values.

Muslims living in Europe have been systematically exposed to discriminatory, racist and anti-Islamic attitudes in their daily lives. This despicable act against our Holy Book is an act that reveals the extent of the threat Muslims face today.

Although the Swedish authorities did not allow the demonstration against the Quran and imposed an entry ban on the so-called politician, members of the far-right party did not hesitate to commit provocative actions on August 28th.

The fact that the Swedish authorities have detained those who disrespected the Quran by making demonstrations without official permission is a step in the right direction. We invite the Swedish authorities to take all the necessary measures against those who try to provoke Muslims in the country in the future as well.