Within the framework of the prosecution process of the terrorist who had perpetrated the attacks targeting two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, resulting in the deaths of 51 people including our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan and the wounding of 40 people including our citizens Mustafa Böztaş and Temel Ataçocuğu, we note with pleasure the announcement of the verdict of the court today sentencing the defendant to imprisonment for life with no possibility of parole, the heaviest punishment in New Zealand

We once again commemorate those who lost their lives in this heinous act that deeply shook the entire world.

The verdict reminded the world once again the need for the international community to fight jointly against all acts and ideologies based on Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and hatred.

Turkey will continue its determined and principled stance against discrimination of all kinds.